Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Cleared to play Wednesday
Bryant (ankle/knee) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Pistons.
Bryant suffered multiple leg injuries during Monday's preseason contest, but has healed faster than anticipated. In 28 preseason minutes, he's totaled 15 points, 13 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.
