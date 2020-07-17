Coach Scott Brooks said Thursday that he expects Bryant (illness) to practice soon, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Brooks also noted that Bryant, who arrived in the Orlando bubble Wednesday, is "behind" and that the team will be "very cautious" with him. As he recovers from COVID-19, Bryant will be required to complete the NBA's full quarantine protocol before retaking the practice court with his teammates.
