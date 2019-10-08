Bryant finished with 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal over 27 minutes in Monday's preseason game against New York.

Bryant set the tone on the boards in this one, though it would be the Knicks who emerged victorious in the exhibition. After inking a three-year contract extension with Washington over the offseason, the Indiana product appears in line to take over a starting role during the 2019-20 season.