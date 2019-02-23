Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Coming off bench Saturday
Bryant will come off the bench Saturday against the Pacers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Bobby Portis has apparently impressed coach Scott Brooks, and he'll draw the start over Bryant. The change likely won't affect Bryant's workload much, as he has only been seeing 17.6 minutes per game over the past five contests, averaging 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
