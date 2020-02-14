Bryant's (foot) re-evaluation Monday went "great", and coach Scott Brooks is hopeful that Bryant can return to the court during the first game after the All-Star break, which is Friday against the Cavaliers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Right foot soreness sidelined Bryant for the four games leading up to the break. His return would be a welcome one, as the Wizards are four wins out of the eighth seed and could make a late run for the postseason if the Magic begin to slip. In 29 appearances this season, Bryant has averaged 12.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.5 minutes.