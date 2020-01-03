Head coach Scott Brooks is optimistic that Bryant (foot) will be back in one week, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Bryant has been practicing with Washington's G League team while on the mend from right foot inflammation, and while this timetable certainly isn't concrete at this point, it's a sign that he's nearing a return to action. He'll likely need to participate in 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 portions of practice before getting the green light.