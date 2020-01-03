Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Could be back shortly
Head coach Scott Brooks is optimistic that Bryant (foot) will be back in one week, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Bryant has been practicing with Washington's G League team while on the mend from right foot inflammation, and while this timetable certainly isn't concrete at this point, it's a sign that he's nearing a return to action. He'll likely need to participate in 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 portions of practice before getting the green light.
More News
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Practicing in G League on Thursday•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Returns to practice Friday•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Out of boot•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Out with stress reaction•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Fills stat sheet in win•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Scores 14 points in loss•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.