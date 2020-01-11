Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Deemed questionable Sunday
Bryant (foot) is questionable for Sunday's tilt with Utah, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Bryant was able to practice Saturday and appears to be nearing a return from a 20-game absence due to right foot inflammation. That said, he shouldn't be labeled a sure bet to play as his final availability will likely come down to how he responds to pre-game warmups.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.