Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Disappointing effort Sunday
Bryant tallied just nine points, four rebounds, and one block in 20 minutes during Sunday's 135-121 victory over the Timberwolves.
Bryant failed to deliver for those that may have streamed him in Sunday, ending with just nine points in 20 minutes. That makes two subpar games for Bryant who had been playing well prior. Despite the upside, Bryant's role is too inconsistent to warrant a permanent roster spot. He could be used as a blocks streamer in certain situations but that is about the limit of his value right now, outside of deeper formats.
More News
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Impressive outing off bench•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Monster line in Saturday's loss•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Big double-double in Milwaukee•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Double-double in win•
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...