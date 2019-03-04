Bryant tallied just nine points, four rebounds, and one block in 20 minutes during Sunday's 135-121 victory over the Timberwolves.

Bryant failed to deliver for those that may have streamed him in Sunday, ending with just nine points in 20 minutes. That makes two subpar games for Bryant who had been playing well prior. Despite the upside, Bryant's role is too inconsistent to warrant a permanent roster spot. He could be used as a blocks streamer in certain situations but that is about the limit of his value right now, outside of deeper formats.