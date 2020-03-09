Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Does nothing in loss
Bryant had two points (1-2 FG) and three rebounds in 16 minutes during Sunday's 100-89 loss to the Heat.
Bryant was in the starting lineup Sunday but you could be forgiven for not even realizing he was active at all. Since returning from a long-term foot injury, Bryant has been a non-factor across most fantasy formats. The Wizards have no incentive to push him and they are currently getting excellent production out of Davis Bertans. At this point, Bryant can be dropped in all competitive leagues.
