Bryant contributed 30 points (12-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 118-110 loss to the Nets.

Bryant was absolutely superb on both ends, pouring in a season high scoring total while contributing across every category. His ability to torch opposing defenses from in close and beyond the arc has made him the team's go-to offensive option during the restart. Bryant will try to build on this performance heading into Monday's matchup versus the Pacers.