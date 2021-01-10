Bryant is out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL to his left knee, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Bryant had to be helped to the locker room during Saturday's game against the Heat after suffering a left knee injury and it turned out that he suffered a torn ACL. The 23-year-old center was off to a good start to the season, averaging 14.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Robin Lopez and Moritz Wagner will see increased roles with Bryant done for the season.
