Bryant is out for the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL to his left knee, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Bryant had to be helped to the locker room during Saturday's game against the Heat after suffering a left knee injury and it turned out that he suffered a torn ACL. The 23-year-old center was off to a good start to the season, averaging 14.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Robin Lopez and Moritz Wagner will see increased roles with Bryant done for the season.