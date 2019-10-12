Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Double-double despite shooting woes
Bryant registered 10 points (3-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes during the Wizards' 115-99 preseason win over the Knicks on Friday.
Bryant drew the start at center and played alongside his projected primary backup during the regular season, Moritz Wagner. Bryant enjoyed a breakout campaign last season at just 20 years of age while contributing across the stat sheet, and he could be in for a bump in the 20.8 minutes per contest he logged across 72 games.
More News
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Comes away with double-double•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Re-ups with Wizards•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Has qualifying offer extended•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Has solid shooting night•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Another strong performance Sunday•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Turns in solid final line•
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.