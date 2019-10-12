Bryant registered 10 points (3-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes during the Wizards' 115-99 preseason win over the Knicks on Friday.

Bryant drew the start at center and played alongside his projected primary backup during the regular season, Moritz Wagner. Bryant enjoyed a breakout campaign last season at just 20 years of age while contributing across the stat sheet, and he could be in for a bump in the 20.8 minutes per contest he logged across 72 games.