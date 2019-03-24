Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Double-double in loss to Heat
Bryant scored 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt) while adding 11 rebounds and an assist in 36 minutes during Saturday's 113-108 loss to the Heat.
The Wizards' new starting frontcourt of Bryant and Bobby Portis each recorded double-doubles in this one, which should give coach Scott Brooks the confidence to continue the experiment. Bryant remains relatively raw as a player, but if the second-year center keeps seeing big minutes, he should keep producing.
