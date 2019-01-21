Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Double-double in win
Bryant had 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT) and 12 rebounds in Monday's win over Detroit.
In the Wizards' first game since returning from London, Bryant played 26 minutes and put hp his second double-double in three games. He also added an assist and a block to his final tally.
