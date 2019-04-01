Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Double-double train rolls on
Bryant totaled 20 points (9-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in 40 minutes during Sunday's 95-90 victory over the Nuggets.
Bryant continues to be a factor in many fantasy formats, putting up his third straight double-double Sunday. He has been fantastic for the Wizards over the past six games with averages of 15.9 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks. Dwight Howard (back) is basically done for the season and Bryant appears as though he is going to finish off the season strongly and should be rostered in all formats.
