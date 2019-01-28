Bryant produced 15 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes Sunday against San Antonio.

Thomas put up his sixth double-double of the season Sunday, shooting efficiently from all levels, and drilling a three-pointer for the sixth time in his past nine games. Bryant's scored in double-digits in eight-straight games, and has continued to grow into in his role as a starter with Dwight Howard (back) out. The second-year center's up to 10.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists on 67.3 percent shooting from the field as a starter.