Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Double-doubles in SL win
Bryant totaled 16 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 28 minutes during the Wizards' 87-75 win over the 76ers in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Monday.
The 2017 second-round pick of the Lakers has been excelling in the desert thus far, following up Sunday's 20-point, seven-rebound, four-assist effort with an even more impressive game on the glass Monday. Bryant boasts a 7-foot-6 wingspan and posted 19.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks across 30.7 minutes over 37 games (35 starts) with South Bay of the G-League last season, so there's upside worth exploring with the former Hoosier.
