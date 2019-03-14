Bryant registered 21 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, an assist and two blocks over 25 minutes Wednesday against Orlando.

Bryant has been held in check of late, scoring just 10 points over his last two games. He managed to turn his play around Wednesday, however, knocking down 75.0 percent of his field goals and cleaning up on the boards. Bryant is averaging 9.8 points through seven contests in March, which is just above his 9.6 ppg average on the season.