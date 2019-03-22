Bryant and Bobby Portis are expected to serve as the Wizards' starting frontcourt tandem for the foreseeable future after coach Scott Brooks said after Thursday's 113-108 loss to the Nuggets that he would give the pairing "some games," Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Bryant had started 43 consecutive games from Nov. 20 through Feb. 22 and had been an outstanding producer on a per-minute basis, averaging 10.3 points (on 63.4 percent shooting from the floor), 6.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.9 blocks in 21.0 minutes per contest. Despite Bryant's success, Brooks had been reluctant to expand his role and shifted him to a backup role at center behind Portis for the subsequent 13 contests before using the duo alongside one another Thursday. Though the Nuggets came away with the victory, the Wizards turned in a game effort against one of the West's top teams, with Bryant (22 points, eight boards and two blocks in 35 minutes) spearheading the effort. Given how Brooks has used Bryant in the past, it's tough to rely on the second-year big man consistently seeing 30-plus minutes, but the coach's comments suggest he may be more willing to turn the 21-year-old loose this time around with little on the line at this point for the 30-43 Wizards. With that in mind, Bryant makes for a strong speculative pickup in most fantasy settings.