Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Fares well in 29-minute role
Bryant contributed 11 points (3-3 FG, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 29 minutes Monday in the Warriors' 125-117 loss to the Warriors.
Coach Scott Brooks said prior to the contest that Bryant would remain under an unspecified minutes restriction, but the big man still ended up seeing a rather robust level of playing time. Bryant's workload was a particularly encouraging development in light of the returns of fellow frontcourt players Rui Hachimura (groin) and Moritz Wanger (ankle), who played 26 and 12 minutes, respectively. Both of those players should see their minutes pushed up a bit in the games to come, but any increase is most likely to come at the expense of Ian Mahinmi, who started ahead of Bryant at center but played only nine minutes.
