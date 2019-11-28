Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Fills stat sheet in win
Bryant had 23 points (9-11 FG, 2-2 3PT, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 140-132 win at Phoenix.
Bryant has scored in double digits in all but one game this season, although he topped the 20-point mark just for the second time in his last eight contests. He is not the Wizards' go-to guy on offense due to the presence of Beal, but his constant involvement on the offensive scheme gives him a decent amount of upside despite the opponent.
