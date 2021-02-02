Bryant is scheduled to undergo surgery Tuesday in New York to repair the torn ACL in his left knee, freelance NBA reporter Quinton Mayo reports.

Bryant tore his knee during the Wizards' Jan. 9 loss to the Heat, but he waited more than three weeks to have the procedure, presumably while waiting for inflammation to subside. Assuming the 23-year-old's surgery goes off without a hitch, he should have a shot at making it back in action for the start of the 2021-22 season. As for the rest of the current campaign, the Wizards are expected to rely on Robin Lopez and Moritz Wagner as their primary centers.