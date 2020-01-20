Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Goes for 13 off bench
Bryant had 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3PT) and six rebounds in Monday's win over Detroit.
The Wizards opted to move Bryant back to the bench after he started the last two games, but he actually saw an increase in playing time. Bryant played 22 minutes -- up from 12 and 16, respectively, over his last two games (both starts). In addition to the 13 points and six boards, Bryant chipped in one assist and one block, though he did commit five turnovers.
