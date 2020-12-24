Bryant recorded 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3PT, 0-1 FT) and five rebounds in 26 minutes in the 107-113 loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Bryant was underwhelming in the loss Wednesday. The center continued the ongoing shooting theme for the Wizards. He went under 50 percent from the floor and only posted five rebounds. Bryant will need to elevate his game quickly as he will be relied on to carry the bulk of the center minutes this season. Playing with the playmakers he has, the expectations will be high.