Bryant contributed eight points (4-8 FG), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 128-110 win over the Lakers.

Bryant finished with career highs in rebounding and minutes while matching career highs in blocks and steals. With Dwight Howard (lower body) out through at least the end of January, Bryant has logged 14 starts, and seems likely to hold onto that spot for the foreseeable future. Moreover, with Markieff Morris (neck) listed as day-to-day after leaving Sunday's matchup, the club could be especially thin in the frontcourt in the short-term. Ian Mahinmi has also been a healthy scratch in each of the last three games, so Bryant is the team's best candidate to bang with the bigger bodies the Wizards will face this upcoming week (Dewayne Dedmon of Atlanta, Clint Capela of Houston, Deandre Ayton of Phoenix, and Myles Turner of Indiana).