Bryant had the qualifying offer extended by the Wizards and will become a restricted free agent.

Bryant stepped up in the wake of Dwight Howards season-ending back injury, recording 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.9 blocks in 20.8 minutes per game which shooting 61.6 percent from the floor, 33.3 percent from three and 78.1 from the line during his second professional season. He appears to be the incumbent starting center heading into 2019-20 and could see his role expanded given his solid defense and exceptional shooting percentages.