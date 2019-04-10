Bryant finished with 14 points (6-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 17 minutes Tuesday against the Celtics.

Bryant managed to close out the season on a positive note, missing just one of seven shots from the field in a 116-110 loss for the Wizards. He impressed down the home stretch at the center position and has certainly made a strong argument for the starting slot to begin the 2019-2020 campaign. Bryant averaged 15.6 points, 10.2 boards, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks during the final 10 matchups of this season.