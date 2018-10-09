Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Helped off court after suffering injury
Bryant needed assistance getting off the court after landing on the ground in Monday's game against the Knicks, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Bryant collected seven points and six rebounds in eight minutes before suffering an apparent injury. More news on his status moving forward should be revealed after further evaluation. Washington's next preseason contest is slated for Wednesday against Detroit.
More News
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.