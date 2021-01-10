Bryant was helped to the locker room after suffering a left knee injury during Saturday's game against the Heat, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
The injury didn't appear minor, as Bryant was clearly in a lot of pain and spent time down on the court. He was officially ruled out shortly after exiting the contest.
