Bryant compiled 18 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a block across 20 minutes Wednesday against Brooklyn.

Bryant put together another efficient shooting performance, hitting on 60.0 percent of his field goals while draining six of eight attempts from the charity stripe. He's reached double digits in the scoring department in three of his previous five matchups, and he's shooting the ball at a clip of 55.6 percent over that span. Although Bryant's season scoring average sits at 9.8 ppg (50 games), his stock appears to be on the rise.