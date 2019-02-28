Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Impressive outing off bench
Bryant compiled 18 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a block across 20 minutes Wednesday against Brooklyn.
Bryant put together another efficient shooting performance, hitting on 60.0 percent of his field goals while draining six of eight attempts from the charity stripe. He's reached double digits in the scoring department in three of his previous five matchups, and he's shooting the ball at a clip of 55.6 percent over that span. Although Bryant's season scoring average sits at 9.8 ppg (50 games), his stock appears to be on the rise.
More News
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Monster line in Saturday's loss•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Big double-double in Milwaukee•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Double-double in win•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Bounces back with double-double•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...