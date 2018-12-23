Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Incredible in triple overtime win
Bryant exploded for 31 points (14-14 FG, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, and two assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 149-146 triple overtime win against the Suns.
Bryant was absolutely brilliant, finishing with career highs in scoring and rebounding while enjoying a perfect night from the field (and the free-throw line). The only other player in NBA history to post 31 points and 13 boards while going 14-of-14 from the field (or better) is Wilt Chamberlain (who did so four times). With Dwight Howard (back) out until at least the end of January, Bryant is a good bet to keep earning ample minutes, and he'll have a tough test versus Myles Turner and the Pacers on Sunday.
