Bryant totaled 20 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-0 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 29 minutes during Monday's 111-100 loss to Indiana.

Bryant has come out of the layoff firing as he notched consecutive games of at least 20 points for just the second time all season and first since November. The effort also gave the 23-year-old his first back-to-back double-doubles since the campaign's opening two games. He'll try to make it three straight Wednesday against Philadelphia.