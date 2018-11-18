Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Levels up
Bryant was recalled from the G League on Sunday.
Bryant has played sporadically for the Wizards this season but has only eclipsed nine minutes once. That trend will likely continue for much of the regular season, barring an unfortunate string of frontcourt injuries for the Wizards.
