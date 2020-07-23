Bryant ended with just four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in eight minutes during Wednesday's 89-82 scrimmage loss to the Nuggets.

Bryant was slated to play eight minutes Wednesday and that is exactly how things eventuated. The promising young center had what can only be described as a disrupted season, failing to reach any great heights. Given the uncertainty around his exact role, Bryant is going to be tough to draft with any confidence if you are part of a resumption league.