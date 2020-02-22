Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Limited role in return
Bryant (foot) came off the bench and contributed eight points (4-7 FG, 0-2 FT), five rebounds and two blocks across 16 minutes Friday in the Wizards' 113-108 loss to the Cavaliers.
The Wizards unsurprisingly chose to ease Bryant back in following a four-game absence due to a sore right foot, the same one in which he battled a stress reaction earlier this season. Given Washington's status as a non-contender along with the recurring problems that foot injuries can provide for big men, Bryant could be a candidate to have his playing time managed carefully the rest of the way. If he can gradually reclaim a regular 25-minute role, however, Bryant should be able to produce well enough across the board to provide value in 10- or 12-team leagues. For now, Bryant is probably worth holding in most leagues in order to see what his minutes look like over the next few games, but he's not an automatic activation.
More News
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Will play Friday•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Questionable for Friday•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Returns to practice•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Could be back right after break•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Unlikely to return this week•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Suffers setback, out several games•
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.