Bryant (foot) came off the bench and contributed eight points (4-7 FG, 0-2 FT), five rebounds and two blocks across 16 minutes Friday in the Wizards' 113-108 loss to the Cavaliers.

The Wizards unsurprisingly chose to ease Bryant back in following a four-game absence due to a sore right foot, the same one in which he battled a stress reaction earlier this season. Given Washington's status as a non-contender along with the recurring problems that foot injuries can provide for big men, Bryant could be a candidate to have his playing time managed carefully the rest of the way. If he can gradually reclaim a regular 25-minute role, however, Bryant should be able to produce well enough across the board to provide value in 10- or 12-team leagues. For now, Bryant is probably worth holding in most leagues in order to see what his minutes look like over the next few games, but he's not an automatic activation.