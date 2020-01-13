Bryant totaled eight points (4-6 FG), three rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes during Sunday's 127-116 loss to the Jazz.

Bryant returned to the lineup following a six-week absence with a stress reaction in his right foot and saw limited minutes as expected. It's unclear how long it will take for Bryant to reclaim his spot as the starting center, so if possible fantasy owners may want to consider other options in the short-term.