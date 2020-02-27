Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Logs 15 minutes versus Nets
Bryant (foot) totaled eight points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and seven rebounds in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 110-106 win over the Nets.
Bryant returned to the rotation following a one-game absence to rest his nagging foot, which cost him months earlier in the season and continues to plague him of late. At this point it's tough to trust Bryant in most formats, though he may be worth holding onto in case his condition improves heading into the final stretch.
