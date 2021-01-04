Bryant recorded 21 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one steal in a win at Brooklyn on Sunday.
Bryant has scored five field goals during each of Washington's seven games this season. He had not logged 10 rebounds in the first six matchups but currently owns a serviceable 6.7 RPG. Considering his tertiary scoring role (behind Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook) and rebounding average, it appears he will be an adequate fantasy option when healthy.
More News
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Another effective performance•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Big night against Bulls•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Tallies 19 points Saturday•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Goes unnoticed in loss Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Scores game-high 22 points•
-
Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Makes preseason debut•