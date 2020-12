Bryant recorded 11 points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3PT, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in the 97-86 loss to Detroit on Thursday.

Bryant was very underwhelming on the floor in his debut Thursday. The center is not typically known for his excellent shooting, but went perfect from the line. He also led co-led the team in rebounds and this will be a big make or break season for the big man.