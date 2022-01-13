Bryant amassed six points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one assist across 11 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 victory over the Magic.

Bryant saw his first game action in over a calendar year and played a minor role off the bench for Washington in his debut. The 24-year-old should continue building up to full strength over the next couple weeks and could push Daniel Gafford for the starting role at center.