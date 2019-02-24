Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Monster line in Saturday's loss
Bryant exploded for 23 points (9-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 119-112 loss to the Pacers.
Bryant is no stranger to incredibly efficient outings, as he has turned in some absolutely stellar performances this season. However, this was easily his most well-rounded showing (matched career highs in assists, blocks, and steals) despite the fact that he came off the bench behind Bobby Portis. Bryant now has eight double-doubles through 50 appearances this season and has improved tremendously, but he's still pretty inconsistent overall.
