Bryant will come off the bench Thursday against the Hornets, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Bryant played 32 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Bucks -- the most he's seen in a game since returning from an extended absence earlier in the month -- so the Wizards will bring him off the bench Thursday as they look to monitor his workload. Gary Payton is starting in place of Bryant in this one.

