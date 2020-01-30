Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Moves to bench Thursday
Bryant will come off the bench Thursday against the Hornets, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Bryant played 32 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Bucks -- the most he's seen in a game since returning from an extended absence earlier in the month -- so the Wizards will bring him off the bench Thursday as they look to monitor his workload. Gary Payton is starting in place of Bryant in this one.
