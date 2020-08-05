Bryant posted 19 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four blocks, two steals and one assist across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 107-98 loss to the 76ers.

Bryant was able to put together efficient offense, rebound well and rack up defensive stats against one of the best centers in the league in Joel Embiid, which is certainly an accomplishment even in a loss. It's the first time in Bryant's career that he's posted those numbers. The performance was also his third straight double-double.