Bryant's status for Sunday's preseason opener against the Nets is up in the air due to a hip issue, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Bryant banged his hip at Friday's practice and apparently sat out Saturday as a result. With several key players already expected to sit out, it would be surprising to see the big man get the green light if he is still experiencing any soreness. He coming off a 2020-21 season where he produced career highs across the board to the tune of 13.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.5 steals, 1.1 blocks and 0.8 triples across 24.9 minutes per game.