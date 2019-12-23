Bryant is out of his boot and progressing well in his return from a stress reaction in his right foot, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

While Bryant remains without a firm timetable for return, the fact that he's progressed to the point where he's out of the walking boot is a good sign. He'll need to make his way through several steps in practice before he's able to return to game action but could be within two weeks of a return. Look for an update from the team to come when Bryant eventually makes his way back to practice, which could happen as early as this coming week.