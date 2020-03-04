Play

Bryant will be held out of Wednesday's game against Portland, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.

Bryant is listed on the Wizards' injury report with an "injury management" designation, so it appears the team will give him the night off on the second half of a back-to-back set. Bryant had started the previous two games, so Mo Wagner or Ian Mahinmi will likely fill in at center Wednesday.

