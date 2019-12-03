Bryant has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right foot and is set to be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Bryant has played in every game this season for Washington, so this news came out of the blue. He'll miss at least three weeks while rehabbing, though likely longer to get back into game shape. With Bryant out of commission, look for Davis Bertans, Moritz Wagner (ankle) and Isaac Bonga to get more minutes in the frontcourt.