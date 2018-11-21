Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Plays 19 minutes in Tuesday's start
Bryant contributed seven points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, and one block in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 125-118 win over the Clippers.
Bryant drew the start with Dwight Howard (lower body) sidelined. Still, Wizards coach Scott Brooks mostly opted for smaller lineups, leaving Bryant on the bench for the majority of the matchup. Even if Bryant draws another start during Friday's matchup with the Raptors, he's merely a dart throw in daily leagues.
