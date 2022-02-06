Bryant scored five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt) while adding four rebounds in 17 minutes during Saturday's 95-80 loss to the Suns.

After missing Wednesday's game due to a minor ankle injury, Bryant returned to the starting lineup but saw his usual limited role, while Montrezl Harrell once again out-produced him from the bench. Bryant is struggling in the Wizards' current three-man rotation at center, but if Harrell gets moved at the trade deadline, the 24-year-old could regain some degree of fantasy relevance.