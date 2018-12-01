Wizards' Thomas Bryant: Posts 12 points, seven boards
Bryant contributed 12 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one steal, and one block in 19 minutes during Friday's 123-98 loss to the 76ers.
Bryant rebounded following Wednesday's scoreless performance against the Pelicans to pour in a career high point total and match his career best in boards. Bryant has now seen double-digit minutes in six straight contests, with Friday's 19 minutes matching his season high. Moreover, with Dwight Howard (lower body) out for at least the next couple months, Bryant figures to continue playing a pretty decent role.
